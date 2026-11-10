How to make Bengali-style plastic chutney in 5 easy steps

Pratyusha
Prepare the raw papaya
Peel one medium-sized unripe green papaya, remove the seeds and slice the flesh into thin, uniform strips. These slices give the chutney its distinctive translucent appearance.
Cook until slightly tender
Add the papaya strips to a saucepan with water and cook until they begin to soften. Avoid overcooking, as the slices should retain their shape.
Add sugar and simmer
Stir in sugar and a small pinch of salt, then simmer gently until the papaya becomes glossy and translucent. Add a little water if the syrup thickens too quickly.
Finish with lemon juice
Add a squeeze of lemon juice towards the end of cooking to balance the sweetness. Let the syrup reach a lightly thickened consistency, keeping in mind that it will thicken further as it cools.
Cool and serve
Allow the chutney to cool before transferring it to a clean container. Serve chilled or at room temperature alongside a traditional Bengali meal.
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