Pratyusha
Prepare the ingredients
Keep spaghetti, tomato passata, garlic, olive oil, dried red chilli flakes and salt ready. Prepare a separate pot of hot tomato broth using water and tomato passata to add gradually while cooking.
Make the spicy tomato base
Heat olive oil in a wide, heavy-bottomed pan and gently sauté sliced garlic with chilli flakes. Add some tomato passata and cook until the sauce is fragrant and begins to thicken.
Add the spaghetti directly
Place uncooked spaghetti in the pan, spreading it across the tomato sauce. Let the strands sit against the hot pan until they begin to toast and develop dark golden patches before turning them carefully.
Add tomato broth gradually
Pour in a small ladle of hot tomato broth and let the spaghetti absorb it. Continue adding broth in small amounts, turning the pasta occasionally and allowing the sauce to reduce between additions until the strands are cooked through.
Let the pasta char and serve
Allow the spaghetti to make contact with the hot pan for a little longer so the edges become crisp and lightly charred. Serve immediately, while the pasta is hot and the contrasting textures are at their best.
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