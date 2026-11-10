Ravie Dubey shines in Ramayana: 6 roles you can’t miss

DEBOLINA ROY
Jamai RajaJamai Raja, Zee5
He played the charming Siddharth 'Sid' Khurana, winning hearts with his role as the ideal son-in-law. His amazing performances and sizzling chemistry. Along with Nia Sharma, his acting brought the daily soap much popularity.
Saas Bina Sasural, SonyLIV
The family drama became an important milestone in his career when he played the character of Tej Prakash Chaturvedi, who marries Taniya and brings her to a home with no other women around. His wonderful portrayal won him many admirers and made him a TV star.
12/24 Karol Bagh, YouTube
He played the role of Omkar, who marries a girl, Neetu and they eventually fell in love. This is the show where he met his real-life wife, Sargun Mehta.
Jamai Raja 2.0, Zee5
He returned to his iconic character in this gripping OTT adaptation, but in a more sophisticated, thrilling, and stylish manner. He wowed everyone with his impressive physical transformation and a fascinating, multi-layered performance.
Matsya Kaand, Amazon Prime Video
In this famous heist show, Ravie Dubey has demonstrated incredible acting talent by playing 11 different characters. As Matsya Thada, a criminal mastermind, Ravie Dubey was simply irresistible to viewers.
Lakhan Leela Bhargava, JioHotstar
As a clever and astute criminal defence attorney, he delivered an excellent performance. He successfully achieved a remarkable milestone by delivering an unforgettable 28-minute courtroom monologue in one shot.