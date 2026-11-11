5 easy recipes to make with leftover rotis

Pratyusha
Roti noodles
Cut leftover rotis into thin strips and stir-fry them with sliced onions, capsicum, carrots, soy sauce and chilli sauce. This quick desi-style noodle alternative is perfect for an evening snack.
Roti chivda
Tear rotis into small pieces and roast or lightly fry until crisp. Toss with peanuts, curry leaves, turmeric and chilli powder for a crunchy homemade munchie.
Cheesy roti quesadilla
Fill a roti with grated cheese, chopped vegetables and seasoning, then fold it in half. Toast on a pan until golden and crisp on the outside, with melted cheese inside.
Masala roti upma
Tear rotis into bite-sized pieces and toss them with sautéed onions, tomatoes, green chillies, mustard seeds and curry leaves. Add lemon juice and coriander for a flavourful breakfast or light meal.
Crispy roti chips
Cut rotis into triangles, brush lightly with oil and sprinkle with salt, chilli powder or chaat masala. Bake or air-fry until crisp, then serve with salsa, hummus or your favourite chutney.
5 easy ways to give your noodles a makeover