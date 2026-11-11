5 smart grocery shopping habits that can save you money

Atreyee Poddar
Most people don’t overspend on groceries because of one big purchase. It’s the extra packet of biscuits, the second bunch of coriander you didn’t need, the paneer that turns up in the bin on Sunday. Here’s what actually helps.
Check the fridge before you leave the house
Spend ten minutes before heading out to sketch the week’s meals, check what’s already in your kitchen, and write a list. Then stick to it. Shopping with a plan is the easiest way to avoid duplicate purchases and the “it looked good” items that never get cooked.
Buy what’s in season
Cauliflower in winter, mangoes in summer. When something is everywhere, it’s cheap, and it tastes better too. If you can, go to the local sabzi market instead of the supermarket. Prices are often lower, and vendors tend to drop them in the evening when they’d rather not carry stock home.
Buy big on staples, small on perishables
Rice, atta, dals, cooking oil, and spices keep well, so larger packs usually bring a lower price per kilo. Fresh greens, milk, and cut fruit are a different story. Buy these in small amounts so you don’t pay for food that wilts before you get to it.
Compare unit prices, not sticker prices
The big pack with the flashy “offer” label isn’t always the better deal. Check the price per 100 grams or per litre, which is usually printed on the shelf tag. Store brands and local labels also tend to match the quality of pricier names for everyday basics.
Use up what you buy
Keep coriander stems in water, freeze the half-loaf of bread, mash the spotted bananas into a cake. Pick one night a week to cook whatever’s left. It’s the least exciting tip here, and probably the one that saves the most.