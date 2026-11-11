5 ways to reuse festive diyas and use them all year round

Subhadrika Sen
Miniature Planters: If you have large single diyas, then clean and wipe them dry. Add a layer of soil and plants some seeds. You can grow herbs and everyday garnish plants easily on your window sill using diya as DIY planters.
Jewellery holders: Instead of spending a bomb on jewellery holders, clean old diyas and give them a colourful touch-up. Use them on your vanity to store jewellery and trinket pieces which you can grab in a hurry and wear.
Home Décor accents: If you have many diyas, you can clean and colour them to make framed diya art. You can also break them and create mosaic wall art. A storage placement mat / hooked storages with diyas can also be made to keep your everyday essentials.
Bird feeder: You would essentially need a single medium to large size diyas for this. Wash and clean it and hang it from your balcony with seeds for visiting birds.
DIY coffee table centerpiece: you can create a diya sculpture as a centre piece or just arrange different size diyas on a wooden board and create a platter for storage, keeping a potpourri, flowers, candles etc.
5 homemade rangoli colours you can prepare using kitchen ingredients