6 pecan desserts to make for your Thanksgiving dinner

DEBOLINA ROY
A holiday pie
There is nothing like enjoying a classic gooey pie filled with caramel and topped with buttery nuts. Mix roasted pecans, sugar, eggs, corn syrup, and vanilla together, pour it into a pie crust, and then bake at 350°F for 50 minutes, until it gets a nice golden colour.
Salted caramel bar
These buttery bars made of shortbread are covered with a layer of chewy salted caramel and crisp pecans. First, prepare a shortbread base, then cover it with boiled heavy cream, brown sugar, and pecans and bake in the oven for 20 minutes.
Praline bread pudding
Use soft brioche to create an irresistible festive dessert with a topping of warm and creamy pecan praline sauce. Mix milk, eggs, sugar, and cinnamon with the brioche cubes, bake for about 40 minutes, and pour over the simmered butter-brown sugar-pecan frosting.
Pumpkin pecan cheesecake
Mix two beloved autumn favourites into a delicious dessert. Whip up cream cheese and pumpkin puree together, mix in fall spices, and transfer into a graham cracker crust. After baking, allow it to cool and finish it off by sprinkling it with pecans cooked in maple syrup.
Pecan tart
For easy serving, mini tarts are the way to go. Roll out pie dough and place it into muffin trays; prepare a mixture made of melted butter, pecan powder, cinnamon, and maple syrup; and bake the mixture for 25 minutes.
Butter pecan cookies
These scrumptious cookies have a soft, chewy texture and the rich flavour of browned butter. Brown a stick of butter, combine it with the brown sugar, flour, and toasted pecans, chill the dough, and bake for 10 minutes at 375°F.