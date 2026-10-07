6 pumpkin desserts to make for your fall feast

DEBOLINA ROY
Chiffon pie
Mix the cooked pumpkin puree with the warm spices, egg yolks, and gelatin until it's smooth. Gently mix in the beaten egg whites to create a light consistency, pour the mixture into a pre-baked pie crust and place it in the refrigerator to allow it to set.
Tiramisu
Soak ladyfingers in brewed coffee and then place them in layers with whipped mascarpone, pumpkin puree, and a spice mix. Repeat the layers, cool completely in the refrigerator, and sprinkle cocoa powder over the top.
Latte quick bread
In a bowl, combine flour, sugar, pumpkin puree, and spices. After combining the mixture and making a smooth batter, pour in the brewed espresso and pour it into a greased loaf pan. Then, bake at 350°F until a toothpick comes out clean.
Cheesecake bars
To create the bottom layer, press down the graham cracker crumbs in a baking pan. Combine the cream cheese, sugar, pumpkin and spices, and then pour it over the crust after mixing. Bake it in the oven until it solidifies.
Crème brûlée
Combine the egg yolks, cream, pumpkin puree, and spices until blended. Pour the mixture into ramekins placed in a water bath and bake. After cooling the mixture, sprinkle it with sugar and blaze with a torch until it turns slightly brown.
Layered cake
Mix butter, sugar, eggs, pumpkin, and spices, then add in the flour mixture. Pour into round cake pans, baking until spongy and allowing it to cool down.