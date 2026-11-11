Can XERF sculpt your jawline, or is it a fad?

Ujjainee Roy
How the tech works under the skin
XERF sends high-frequency energy deep into the dermal layers without needles. The heat forces old collagen fibers to contract immediately while signaling your body to produce fresh, firm collagen over time.
The secret behind the instant snap-back?
XERF doesn't reshape bone or melt fat. The sharpened look happens entirely through skin contraction, tightening early jowls and firming loose skin along the mandible border.
What XERF can't fix
If your jawline definition is hidden by stubborn submental fat or a naturally weak chin structure, XERF won't solve it. It targets skin laxity only, not deep fat pads or bone shape.
How long are the sessions?
Sessions take 30 to 45 minutes with built-in cooling to keep heat comfortable. Expect an immediate temporary lift, with true collagen-building results peaking at 2 to 3 months post-treatment.
Is XERF right for you?
For mild skin sagging and early jowls, XERF delivers a clean, subtle tightness. Pair it with targeted fat reduction or fillers if you need structural volume or fat melt