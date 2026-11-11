How to pick the perfect red colour for your wedding lehenga?

DEBOLINA ROY
Figure your undertones
Figure out whether your skin has a warm, cool, or neutral tone. Warm tones can be identified when skin undertones can be seen in bright shades of red or tomato, while cool tones can be seen in deep ruby and burgundy shades.
Match venue & lighting
Outdoor ceremonies that take place during the day will require bright, lively shades of red. But for receptions in palaces at night or other dark places, darker oxblood and deep maroon tones will illuminate and look splendid under dim lighting.
Balance fabric & embellishments
Zardozi embroidery on lush raw silk adds lavish detail and extra support. If you enjoy lightness, fluid velvet or lighter chiffon draped nicely in a classic crimson shade gives you seamless movement.
Photograph the shade first
The lighting significantly alters the appearance of colours on camera compared to real life. Test your outfit under both natural and artificial lighting conditions and click a few test photos to ensure your ensemble looks perfect in all the shots.