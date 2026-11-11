Looking for spots for rock climbing in India? These places may not disappoint you!

Dharitri Ganguly

Badami, Bagalkot, Karnataka

Widely recognised as one of the premier sport climbing destinations in India, featuring fiery-red sandstone cliffs with over 150 bolted routes ranging from beginner grades to elite levels (5b to 8b+) as well as bouldering, rock climbing at this place is managed and guided by local experts through operations like Rock Climbing Badami and Badami Climbing Adventure.

Tailbaila Fort, Pune, Maharashtra

Famous for its 250-foot parallel vertical rock walls and magmatic dyke formations requiring technical gear and guides.

Duke’s Nose (Nagphani), Lonavala/Khandala, Maharashtra

This is a popular adventure hub for 90-degree rappelling, valley crossing, and cliff-edge rock climbing.

Ramanagara, Karnataka

This place is known for iconic granite crags like Jal Siddeshwara Betta (Mahout Rock), which houses historic multi-pitch sport climbing routes such as Namaste (5.9). 

Lingana Peak, Velha, Maharashtra

This high-exposure peak near Mohri village in Maharashtra requires a vertical climb and multi-pitch rappelling.

Tenzing Rock, Darjeeling, West Bengal

This prominent 40-foot outdoor rock face named after Tenzing Norgay, offers beginner-friendly and guided climbing/rappelling sessions for INR 100 per person.

Bhairavgad & Jivdhan Fort, Pune, Maharashtra

These ancient rock-cut fortresses feature steep, exposed rock-cut steps and high-stakes technical pitches. 

6 ways to keep your skin comfortable on a long haul flight

Tap here