Looking for spots for rock climbing in India? These places may not disappoint you!

Dharitri Ganguly
Badami, Bagalkot, Karnataka
Widely recognised as one of the premier sport climbing destinations in India, featuring fiery-red sandstone cliffs with over 150 bolted routes ranging from beginner grades to elite levels (5b to 8b+) as well as bouldering, rock climbing at this place is managed and guided by local experts through operations like Rock Climbing Badami and Badami Climbing Adventure.
Tailbaila Fort, Pune, Maharashtra
Famous for its 250-foot parallel vertical rock walls and magmatic dyke formations requiring technical gear and guides.
Duke’s Nose (Nagphani), Lonavala/Khandala, Maharashtra
This is a popular adventure hub for 90-degree rappelling, valley crossing, and cliff-edge rock climbing.
Ramanagara, Karnataka
This place is known for iconic granite crags like Jal Siddeshwara Betta (Mahout Rock), which houses historic multi-pitch sport climbing routes such as Namaste (5.9).
Lingana Peak, Velha, Maharashtra
This high-exposure peak near Mohri village in Maharashtra requires a vertical climb and multi-pitch rappelling.
Tenzing Rock, Darjeeling, West Bengal
This prominent 40-foot outdoor rock face named after Tenzing Norgay, offers beginner-friendly and guided climbing/rappelling sessions for INR 100 per person.
Bhairavgad & Jivdhan Fort, Pune, Maharashtra
These ancient rock-cut fortresses feature steep, exposed rock-cut steps and high-stakes technical pitches.
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