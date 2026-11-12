5 easy ways to get rid of musty smells from winter clothes

Atreyee Poddar
The yearly task of unpacking the woollens comes with the arrival of the first cold spell. But don't freak out if your warm layers smell like a wet basement. Mildew and retained moisture are the main causes of musty odours, which are typically easily remedied. Here's how to refresh what you have.
Hang them outside for a few hours
Pick a dry, breezy afternoon and hang everything on a line or a balcony rail. Keep dark clothes in the shade, because the sun fades them faster than you’d think. Sturdy cotton can sit in direct light, which helps with mildew.
Soak the really bad ones
Fill a bucket with water and a cup of vinegar, leave them for about an hour, then wash as usual. For white or colourfast clothes, an oxygen-based stain remover helps too.
Add vinegar to the wash
A cup of white vinegar in the rinse cycle takes out the damp smell, and the vinegar smell goes away once the clothes dry. Baking soda in the drum also works, but pick one or the other, since using both in the same load cancels them out. The thing people skip is drying. If the clothes go back into the cupboard even slightly damp, you’re starting over.
Use baking soda for anything you can’t wash
For wool coats and dry-clean-only pieces, put the garment in a large bag or box with an open bowl of baking soda or a few charcoal pouches. Leave it for a day or two. If it’s an expensive piece, just take it to the dry cleaner and don’t risk it.
Use a steamer
A handheld steamer loosens odours that have set into the fabric. If you don’t have one, run the clothes in the dryer on an air-only setting for 10 to 15 minutes with a dry towel to soak up the moisture. Check the care label first, especially for wool.