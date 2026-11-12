7 viruses health experts are closely monitoring

Subhadrika Sen
Avian Influenza (Bird Flu)/ H5N1: Spreading across several countries worldwide, its unique ability to infect birds and mammals is the primary cause of concern. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, breathing problems etc.
Crimean- Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF): Don’t think that ticks only affect the animals; their presence in the human body can be lethal too. They are known to cause severe haemorrhagic fever, dizziness, headache, and bleeding. CCHF cases have been mostly reported from Africa, the Balkans, Middle East and Asia. Research on tick surveillance, vaccine, and more are underway for CCHF which is considered as a priority pathogen by the WHO.
Nipah Virus: Identified as a priority disease by the World Health Organisation, it is said to spread from bats. Already detected in India, Bangladesh and South-east Asia, it causes severe swelling of the brain leading to permanent neurological damage or death.
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV): Another one from the World Health Organization’s priority list, this strain of coronavirus spreads from dromedary camels in the Middle East causing severe respiratory issues. Most recorded around the Arabian Peninsula and Saudi Arabia, symptoms include breathlessness, pneumonia, cough and fever.
Mpox Virus: Short for Monkeypox virus, the spread of the Clades beyond their traditional geographical ranges of Central and West Africa have stirred concerns in the minds of the scientists. Transmitted through animals and affected persons, symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches and skin abnormalities.
Chikungunya Virus: Spread through mosquito bites, international travel and mosquito distribution patterns are expanding the territory of this virus. Found primarily around Africa, Asia and parts of Europe, it causes rash, fever, and body pain. Research is underway regarding vaccine development, outbreak patterns and long-term complications.
Oropouche Virus: Known to have been limited around the Amazon Rainforest Region it is now recorded in South and Central America and the Caribbean. Primarily caused due to mosquito bites, it can cause headache, fever, and body pain. Researches on its transmission, vaccine, and pregnancy–related risks are underway.
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