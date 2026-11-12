7 viruses health experts are closely monitoring

Crimean- Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF): Don’t think that ticks only affect the animals; their presence in the human body can be lethal too. They are known to cause severe haemorrhagic fever, dizziness, headache, and bleeding. CCHF cases have been mostly reported from Africa, the Balkans, Middle East and Asia. Research on tick surveillance, vaccine, and more are underway for CCHF which is considered as a priority pathogen by the WHO.