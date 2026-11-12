How to make firni in 5 easy steps

Pratyusha
Soak and grind the rice
Rinse half a cup of Basmati rice and soak it in water for 20-30 minutes. Drain and grind it to a coarse paste using a little milk.
Heat the milk
Heat 1 litre of full-fat milk in a heavy-bottomed pan.
Add the rice paste
Lower the heat and gradually stir in the rice paste. Keep stirring occasionally to prevent lumps.
Add sugar and flavours
Cook until the mixture thickens and the rice is completely cooked. Add 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup cardamom powder, and a few strands of saffron. Stir until the sugar dissolves.
Garnish and chill
Pour the mixture into earthen pots. Garnish with chopped almonds and pistachios. Refrigerate for atleast 3-4 hours before serving.
4 unique ways you can make jalebis at home