4 creative ways to reuse old glass bottles

DEBOLINA ROY
Fairy lights in bottles
Use battery-operated fairy lights to fill glass bottles for brilliant lighting accessories. Pick between transparent, coloured, or matte glass, and arrange the bottles on your shelf, countertop, or balcony to create an inviting festive atmosphere.
Decorative candle holders
Use reliable glass bottles as beautiful candle holders by placing appropriate candles in their tops. Use bottles of different heights on dining tables or other tables to make a great festive centrepiece. Ensure safety by keeping flames far away from decorations that could catch fire.Give old glass bottles a festive makeover
Bottle vases
Transform vintage glass bottles with paints, rough textures, or custom-made decorative patterns. Opt for typical traditional colours or metal tones, and use the bottles as containers for fresh flowers or dried leaves.
Mini planters
Use glass bottles to prepare tiny gardens for smaller plants or climbing vines. Hang bottles using a dependable support system or place them on your windowsills and balconies. Such natural elements greatly beautify the festive atmosphere.