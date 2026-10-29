7 no-cooking Diwali party snacks that you can make in less than 15 minutes

Subhadrika Sen
Papdi Chaat Cups: This popular street food in a cup is a house party favourite. Assemble papdi layers at the bottom, then boiled potatoes and a spoon of yogurt. Drizzle tamarind and green chutneys on top and sprinkle sev and chaat masala. Your Papdi chaat Cups are ready!
Paneer skewers: Take ready to eat paneer cubes for this recipe. You can marinate the cubes overnight or use it fresh. Add paneer cubes, bell peppers and cheery tomatoes on the skewers. Brush with mint chutney and chaat masala.
Creamy crackers: Take salted crackers and spread cream cheese on top of them. Add a dollop of green chutney, some pomegranate seeds and chopped coriander (optional) on top.
Hummus and Vegetable bites: Cut carrots and cucumbers in round pieces and slice bell peppers. Add a generous dollop of readymade hummus on each vegetable. Sprinkle paprika and cumin powder on top and your assorted hummus veggie bites are ready.
Fruity skewers: If your guests have a sweet tooth, then avoid the calories and use fruits instead. Take grapes, apples, pineapples, or fruits of your choice and thread them in a skewer with cheese cubes/ cut slices in between. Sprinkle chaat masala on top.
Nutty Dates: Take seedless dates and make an elongated cut on them. Do not cut the dates in two halves, but just enough to make it look like a pouch. Fill it with cream cheese and dry fruits. Drizzle honey on top.
Dahi bhalla bites: Place ready to eat dahi bhalla / dahi vada in a serving bowl. Add chilled yogurt, tamarind chutney, roasted cumin powder and chaat masala on top. Finish with pomegranate seeds and serve chilled.
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