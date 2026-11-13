5 delicious cauliflower dishes you can make this winter

Pratyusha
Aloo phulkopir dalna
A Bengali winter favourite, this comforting curry combines cauliflower florets and potatoes in a tomato-based gravy flavoured with cumin, ginger and garam masala. Serve it with luchi or steamed rice.
Gobi paratha
Mix grated cauliflower with green chillies, coriander, ginger and spices to prepare a flavourful stuffing. Fill whole-wheat dough with the mixture, roll out and cook on a hot tawa with ghee.
Tandoori gobi
Marinate cauliflower florets in yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, chilli powder and tandoori spices. Roast or air-fry until tender with lightly charred edges for a delicious snack or appetiser.
Gobi matar
Cook cauliflower florets and green peas with onions, tomatoes, ginger and everyday Indian spices. This simple seasonal curry pairs well with rotis, parathas or rice.
Gobi pakora
Coat small cauliflower florets in a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fry until golden and crisp. Serve hot with mint or tamarind chutney for a comforting winter tea-time snack.
5 easy recipes to make with leftover rotis