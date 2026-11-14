5 fruit-based homemade smoothies for breakfast

Pratyusha

Banana and peanut butter smoothie

Blend one ripe banana with a glass of milk, a spoonful of peanut butter and a pinch of cinnamon. Add oats for extra fibre and a more filling breakfast.

Mango and yoghurt smoothie

Blend ripe mango chunks with plain yoghurt and a little milk until creamy. Add a few soaked chia seeds for texture and extra fibre.

Mixed berry smoothie

Combine strawberries, blueberries and yoghurt with a splash of milk. Blend until smooth for a tangy, colourful breakfast drink.

Papaya and orange smoothie

Blend ripe papaya cubes with freshly squeezed orange juice and a little yoghurt. This refreshing combination has a naturally sweet and citrusy flavour.

Apple and cinnamon smoothie

Blend a chopped apple with milk, yoghurt, a pinch of cinnamon and a spoonful of oats. Add a couple of dates if you prefer a sweeter drink.

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