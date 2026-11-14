5 fruit-based homemade smoothies for breakfast

Pratyusha
Banana and peanut butter smoothie
Blend one ripe banana with a glass of milk, a spoonful of peanut butter and a pinch of cinnamon. Add oats for extra fibre and a more filling breakfast.
Mango and yoghurt smoothie
Blend ripe mango chunks with plain yoghurt and a little milk until creamy. Add a few soaked chia seeds for texture and extra fibre.
Mixed berry smoothie
Combine strawberries, blueberries and yoghurt with a splash of milk. Blend until smooth for a tangy, colourful breakfast drink.
Papaya and orange smoothie
Blend ripe papaya cubes with freshly squeezed orange juice and a little yoghurt. This refreshing combination has a naturally sweet and citrusy flavour.
Apple and cinnamon smoothie
Blend a chopped apple with milk, yoghurt, a pinch of cinnamon and a spoonful of oats. Add a couple of dates if you prefer a sweeter drink.
6 pecan desserts to make for your Thanksgiving dinner