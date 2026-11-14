5 places in India to see snowfall for the first time

Atreyee Poddar
Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir
If India has a snow capital, this is it. Gulmarg is a high meadow about 50 km from Srinagar, and its snow season is long and dependable. The Gulmarg Gondola carries you close to 4,000 metres, where the Pir Panjal range opens up in every direction.
Sissu and Solang, Himachal Pradesh
Rohtang Pass shuts for winter, but the snow doesn't go anywhere. Solang Valley, a short drive from Manali, turns into a playground of sledges, snow scooters and beginner ski runs. For something calmer, the nine-kilometre Atal Tunnel leads to Sissu in Lahaul, where snow settles over village roofs and a frozen waterfall.
Auli, Uttarakhand
Auli is a proper ski resort with the Himalayan skyline as its backdrop. A cable car climbs from Joshimath, and on clear mornings the peaks around Nanda Devi glow pink and gold. It tends to be quieter and easier on the wallet than the busier Himachal hill stations.
Narkanda, Himachal Pradesh
Kufri is the famous name near Shimla, but it often disappoints. Narkanda, about 60 km away and higher up, gives you better odds. It is a calm hill town with pine forests, apple orchards and a short trek to Hatu Peak, where winter views stretch for miles.
Lachung and Yumthang, Sikkim
North Sikkim saves its best for the cold months. Lachung is a small mountain village, and the road beyond climbs through Yumthang Valley, famous for its spring rhododendrons and wrapped in white in winter. Zero Point, close to 4,700 metres, is the high, snowy finale.