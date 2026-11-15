5 rare and exotic woods used in luxury interiors

Pratyusha
Amboyna burl
Known for its dramatic swirling patterns and eye-like grain, amboyna burl ranges from golden yellow to reddish brown. It is prized for decorative veneers, statement furniture, cabinetry and luxury wall panels.
Macassar ebony
This Indonesian hardwood is recognised by its striking black and dark chocolate-brown stripes. Its bold contrast makes it a popular choice for high-end cabinetry, furniture accents, decorative panels and inlay work.
Tamo wood
Also known as Manchurian ash, tamo is valued for its unusual three-dimensional grain, often resembling peanut shells or swirling waves. Its distinctive figuring works beautifully on cabinet fronts, furniture surfaces and decorative veneers.
Ziricote
Native to Mexico and parts of Central America, ziricote is admired for its dark brown heartwood and intricate black web-like markings. Its dramatic grain makes it suitable for bespoke furniture, decorative surfaces and statement cabinetry.
Thuya burl
Sourced from the thuya tree of Morocco, this decorative wood is known for its warm reddish-brown tones and intricate burl patterns. It is commonly used in luxury veneers, decorative furniture, inlays and handcrafted accessories.
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