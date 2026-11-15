6 best places to have Mediterranean food in Mumbai

Arbab, Bandra West & BKC

Pocket Pinch: ₹1,600 to ₹1,900 for two

If one is looking for modern Mediterranean cuisine in Mumbai that is not only trendy but also genuine, then this restaurant is perfect for it. People love to eat the juicy shish tawouk, warm za'atar manakish, creamy hummus beiruti, and the sweet mahalabia pudding flavoured with rose essence.