6 best places to have Mediterranean food in Mumbai

DEBOLINA ROY
Mabruk, Hotel Sahar Star
Pocket Pinch: ₹4,000 to ₹5,500 for two
This luxurious restaurant offers Lebanese and Turkish foods along its quiet indoor lagoon. Customers are enthusiastic about the hummus lahme, soft grilled shish taouk, fattoush salad, and crunchy fried falafel.
Rue Du Liban, Fort
Pocket Pinch: ₹3,500 to ₹4,000 for two
This rustic and charming eatery in South Mumbai is well-known for its hearty portions with an ample amount of olive oil sprinkled on. The most recommended dishes here are the smoky kafta meshwi, spicy potatoes batata harra, nut-laden muhammara, and crunchy ossmallieh.
Sette Mara, The St. Regis
Pocket Pinch: ₹3,500 to ₹4,000 for two
One of the most sophisticated places to eat Mediterranean food in Mumbai, this restaurant features a high-quality Mangal charcoal grill. The must-try dishes include chicken arayes, black quinoa tabbouleh, calamari with sumac seasoning, and pistachio ice cream.
Bayroute, Cuffe Parade, BKC, Juhu & Lower Parel
Pocket Pinch: ₹3,200 to ₹3,500 for two
Considered a city favourite, this lively restaurant is known for its dishes from Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt, and Greece. Some of the main specialities here are spicy harissa chicken kebabs, chicken afrikaan pide, labneh, and machboos al kuzu.
Arbab, Bandra West & BKC
Pocket Pinch: ₹1,600 to ₹1,900 for two
If one is looking for modern Mediterranean cuisine in Mumbai that is not only trendy but also genuine, then this restaurant is perfect for it. People love to eat the juicy shish tawouk, warm za'atar manakish, creamy hummus beiruti, and the sweet mahalabia pudding flavoured with rose essence.
Kyma, BKC
Pocket Pinch: ₹2,500 to ₹3,000 for two
This place brings a fresh spin to the classics. Some of the popular dishes offered at this place are cherry wood-smoked hummus, open-flamed chicken shawarma, lamb adana kebab, Egyptian koshari, and baklava cheesecake.