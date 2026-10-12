Where to find the best gourmet burgers in Kolkata? Top 4 picks

DEBOLINA ROY
Pronto Gourmet Food
At Pronto, the classic burger gets an upscale makeover with homemade brioche buns and hearty multi-meat concoctions. It first captures your attention with a chicken thigh patty and local pork belly, and then goes beyond that with their star pieces: Pork Hustler and a slow-cooked pork belly burger.
Caara
Housed in a heritage Art Deco structure situated in Hindustan Park, CAARA boasts a memorable Stone-Grilled Lamb & Emmental Brioche Burger. The dish consists of slow-roasted onions with red wine, jalapeño Dijon garlic mayonnaise, greens, and spicy parmesan fries.
Cup e bong
Tucked away in Hindustan Park, Cup eBong Cafe is popularly known for its delicious comfort food and giant burgers. One of the restaurant's bestsellers is its Overloaded Chicken Burger, which contains a seafood patty along with a chicken patty, pepperoni, and veggies, accompanied by crispy French fries and a spicy dip.
Burger Shop
With its BYOB (Build Your Own Burger) concept, The Burger Shop features over 20 types of burgers. Some of its highlights include its Double Bacon Jalapeño Cheese Burger with a secret house sauce, along with a huge smashed burger that’s loaded with cheddar.