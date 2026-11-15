8 unique baby spinach recipes to try out

Atreyee Poddar
Spinach and feta pesto gnocchi
Pesto doesn't need basil. Blend a few big handfuls of raw spinach with toasted walnuts, a clove of garlic, lemon zest and a good chunk of feta, then loosen it with olive oil. Brown the gnocchi in butter first so the edges crisp, then toss it with the pesto off the heat. Cooking the sauce dulls the colour.
Spinach-miso butter noodles
Melt some butter, whisk in a spoonful of white miso, add a splash of the noodle water and drop in the spinach until it collapses into the sauce. Put a soft-boiled egg on top, and chilli crisp if you have it.
Spinach and paneer parathas
Chop the spinach fine and squeeze out as much liquid as you can, or the dough will tear when you roll it. Mix the spinach with crumbled paneer, green chili, grated ginger and a pinch of ajwain. Seal the filling inside whole wheat dough, roll it out and cook it on a hot tawa with ghee.
Green shakshuka
Skip the tomatoes. Cook spinach down with plenty of garlic and cumin, stir in a little cream or thick yogurt, then make a few wells in the pan and crack in the eggs. Cover the pan until the whites set and the yolks are still loose. Top with feta and dukkah, and have bread ready to mop it up.
Savoury spinach pancakes
Blend spinach into a batter of eggs, flour and buttermilk and you get green pancakes that taste mostly of buttermilk. Smoked salmon, cream cheese, thinly sliced scallions and a squeeze of lemon all work on top.
White bean soup with crispy chickpeas
Simmer white beans with onion, garlic and stock, then blend about half the pot so it's creamy but still has some texture. Stir in whole spinach in the last minute so it stays green. For crunch, roast canned chickpeas with smoked paprika and cumin until they rattle on the tray, and finish each bowl with olive oil.