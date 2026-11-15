The Kate Effect: 6 Indian designers the Princess of Wales could tap for her India tour

Ujjainee Roy
Kate Middleton could be headed to India soon. Last time she was here, she wore an unforgettable Jaipur-inspired printed midi dress by Anita Dongre while playing cricket at Oval Maidan. But that was 2016, and Indian fashion has come a long way! Let's look at some desi designers who can style Kate now!
Tarun Tahiliani (for a state banquet or gala dinner)
For formal evening receptions (like the 2016 Bollywood gala where she wore Jenny Packham), Tahiliani’s mastery of India-modern drape could come in handy. A structured concept saree gown or a finely pleated tulle-and-chikankari evening silhouette in champagne or midnight blue would be perfect for Kate!
Amit Aggarwal (for a contemporary arts, tech, or sustainability event)
Amit Aggarwal’s signature bio-mimicry, sculpted metallic polymers, and upcycled Patola weaves can give Kate's styling an unexpectedly modern, edge. We recommend a structured, knee-length sculpted co-ord or a sharp shoulder-baring suit crafted from restored vintage textiles, from Aggarwal's RTW label i.am.it.
Pero (for casual daytime & youth/sports outings)
Kate loves some on-field action, be it basketball, hockey or cricket. For outings like these, she needs movement and breathability. A breezy, collared Chanderi or hand-spun cotton shirt-dress featuring subtle Bengal checks or blue-and-white floral block prints from Pero, paired with her go-to white canvas sneakers could work really well.
House of Masaba (for a Bollywood/red carpet event)
We'd love to see Kate in a high couture moment during her trip. And what better line than Masaba's electric 'Chardi Kala' collection, which dominated our Instagram feed for weeks? Maybe a slinky skirt saree with gold accents or a dramatic cape saree with gold zari and cutwork?
Raw Mango (for a daytime tete-a-tete)
This Raw Mango mogra jacket with a cream silk saree. That's it, that's the idea.
Lovebirds (maybe for a return to Taj Mahal?)
Literally anything from Gursi Singh and Amrita Khanna's Delhi-based label Lovebirds. This dynamic number, for instance, has layered ruffles and a bold contrast detailing which serves main character energy!