Top looks of Kate Middleton from her last India visit

DEBOLINA ROY
The pitch-perfect prints
Kate Middleton played cricket in Oval Maidan, dressed in a knee-length tunic by Anita Dongre with mint, blush and red Mughal themes on it. She wore a three-quarter-sleeve tunic along with beige Mint Velvet wedges, sunglasses, delicate bracelets and golden drop earrings.
The Bollywood glam
Kate Middleton looked stunning in a custom-made cobalt blue gown made by Jenny Packham and embellished with silver beads during a charity gala dinner. The outfit was complemented by a matching cape, a navy clutch, a French twist hairstyle, and Amrapali drop earrings worth £2,500.
The pastel elegance
Marking the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday in New Delhi, she donned an Alice Temperley satin-pink silk-organza outfit. The Delphia crop top and the floor-length skirt were beautifully adorned with Indian chintz work, shiny crystals, and black crochet trims and paired with simple accessories.
The boho chic
While visiting Pan Bari village, she opted for a floral Topshop smock dress worth $140, adorned with black embroidery and tassels. She accessorised her outfit with £8 chandelier earrings, black wedge heels, and braided hair stuck in a bun with a gamocha gifted to her.
The bespoke blue
While visiting the Taj Mahal, she wore a china blue and white Naeem Khan shift dress. This customised version was derived from the 2015 Resort collection, and it had a lengthy hem and an additional embroidered bottom.