5 amla hair packs for stronger hair this winter

Subhadrika Sen
Amla and yogurt: Mix 2 spoons of amla powder with 3 spoons of unflavoured yogurt. You may add 1 spoon of honey. Mix well and apply if you are suffering from dry and brittle hair.
Amla and aloe vera: Mix 2 spoons of amla powder with 3 spoons of fresh aloe vera gel. You can add 1 spoon of coconut oil to get the right consistency. Your hydrating and cooling hair pack is ready.
Amla and banana: Take half a ripe banana, 1 spoon honey and 2 spoons of amla powder and mix well. The resulting pack will enhance the smoothness of the hair.
Amla and methi: If you want to do away with chemical conditioning of the hair then prepare and keep this hair pack which acts as a natural conditioner. Take 2 spoons of amla powder and 1 spoon of methi. Mix with water to create the perfect consistency.
Amla and coconut: Mix equal quantities of amla powder and coconut oil. Add warm water for the right consistency. This pack is known to help the hair from damage and breakage.
5 fruit-based homemade smoothies for breakfast