5 iconic Chhath Puja songs by Anuradha Paudwal that define the spirit of the festival

DEBOLINA ROY
Kaanch Hi Bans Ke Bahangiya
The Bhojpuri song released as part of the album Chhath Pooja Ke Geet in 2001 was composed by Surinder Kohli. This folk classic tells the story of worshipers taking their offerings to the ghat while using a fresh bamboo balancing stick.
Argh Ke Ber
This beautiful song was created by Surinder Kohli with the lyrics provided by Vinay Bihari. In this song, fasting devotees are depicted offering Arghya in water to the Lord Sun and Chhathi Maiya.
Uga Ho Suruj Dev Bhel Bhinsarwa
Written by Vinay Bihari and composed by Surinder Kohli, this cherished morning prayer, also named Usha Arghya, earnestly entreats the Sun God to arise at dawn with devotion
Adit Manaila
Featuring traditional lyrics and music by Surinder Kohli and Rajesh Gupta, it is one of the most iconic Chhath Puja songs by Anuradha Paudwal. It praises Adit (the Sun God), when the devotees perform their rituals at dawn in order to pray for prosperity of the family.
Marbo Re Sugwa Dhanush Se
This Bhojpuri folk song is about a devotee who warns a parrot away from the holy fruits. This Chhath Puja song by Anuradha Paudwal reminds us of the basic harmony of nature and divine grace.