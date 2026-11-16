Beyond sushi, try these 4 exotic seafood dishes on your trip to Japan

Subhadrika Sen
Fugu (pufferfish): Found in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, it is served as a sashimi or enjoyed in hotpots. The potential lethal poison tetrodotoxin in the fish makes is exotic and only chefs specially trained to make a pufferfish prepares the dish. The best time to have it is in between September and March.
Kurizukuri (black squid): Another exotic delicacy from the Toyama Prefecture is the thinly sliced fermented black squid in its ink, liver and salt. The resulting dish is umami heavy. This delicacy is available throughout the year.
Shirako (sperm sacs of fish): Found in Hokkaido, Tokyo and northern Japan, this unusual delicacy is sperm sacs of male fish like cod of pufferfish. The dish resembles a custard-like texture and is much desired by those who love to be experimental with their food. The best to consume it is in between December and February.
Hotaru Ika (firefly squid): A speciality of Toyama Perfecture, you will be eating a bioluminescent firefly squid that glows in the depth of the waters. These are boiled and served with miso grilled or presented as sashimi. Their glowing nature and short availability between March and May make it an exciting dish.
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