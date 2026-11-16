How to make Surat's special sweet ghari at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Cook the mawa base
In a saucepan, heat together two tbsp ghee with a half-cup of milk. Now, combine the mixture with two cups of milk mawa powder and saffron, and cook it until it attains a thick consistency similar to that of ricotta cheese.
Roast the besan mix
In two tablespoons of ghee, dry-roast a quarter cup of coarse chickpea flour until it turns golden brown and gives off a nice smell. Switch off the burner, add the cooked mawa mixture, mix everything well, and then let the whole mixture cool down completely.
Create the nutty filling
Once the mixture of mawa is completely cool, mix in a half cup of coarse powdered sugar, pistachios, and almonds. Mix all of them well to prepare the aromatic filling of Surati ghari.
Knead and stuff the dough
In a bowl, combine one cup of all-purpose flour with half a cup of melted ghee and half a cup of water to make a soft dough. Take small pieces of dough, roll them into small disks about four inches in diameter, then place the filling in the centre of the disk and fold the dough over it tightly.
Deepy fry and chill
Fry Surati ghari in ghee over medium heat. After frying, let them cool down completely and refrigerate them for several hours before serving.