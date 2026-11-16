Leonardo DiCaprio turns 52: Ice Spice, Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie, Alabama Barker and more celebs attend party

DEBOLINA ROY
When Leonardo DiCaprio throws a birthday party, expect nothing less than a Hollywood spectacle! As the Oscar-winning star turned 52, his exclusive birthday bash brought together an intriguing mix of A-list celebrities, music icons and powerful personalities. From familiar faces to unexpected guests, here's who joined the celebrations.
Rapper Ice Spice turned heads at Leonardo Di Caprio's 52nd birthday bash in a revealing sea-green romper that highlighted her bold party style
Al Pacino made a stylish appearance in his signature black ensemble, adding a pop of colour with a striking blue scarf.
Travis Barker's daughter Alabama brought a bold edge to the birthday celebration in an oversized black leather jacket layered over a plunging black top and black satin hot pants.
Model and actress Cara Delevingne embraced understated elegance in a tailored grey trouser suit as she arrived at the glamorous Beverly Hills celebration.
Actor Casey Affleck kept things relaxed for the occasion, sporting a comfortable knit sweater paired with regular-fit jeans.
Love Island USA star Courtney Boerner brought plenty of glamour to the celebrations in a sheer white mini dress.The The Brutalist star joined the gathering of Hollywood A-listers
Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody was among the celebrity guests attending Leonardo Di Caprio's star-studded birthday celebration.
Stassie Karanikolaou opted for an edgy all-black ensemble featuring a black bralette, a sheer lace-embroidered jacket with a tie-front detail and tailored black trousers.
A member of Leonardo DiCaprio's team was photographed carrying a birthday cake into the Beverly Hills venue
A minibus packed with young women was spotted arriving at the private Beverly Hills residence. The scene reminded netizens of The Social Network, the women were seen hopping off the vehicle.
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