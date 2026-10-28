On Julia Roberts’s birthday, revisit these 5 classic movies on OTT

Another collaboration between Steven Soderbergh and Julia Roberts is the crime thriller or heist comedy Ocean’s Eleven. Starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia and Don Cheadle the movie released in 2001. Moving away from her usual rom-com genre, Julia steps into a pivotal role in this crime drama. Danny Ocean (George Clooney) assembles a team of specialists to rob three casinos in a single night to win back his ex-wife Tess Ocean (Roberts) who is now in love with a casino owner (Andy Garcia). The star-heavy ensemble cast and fine performances made Ocean’s Eleven a commercial success. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

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