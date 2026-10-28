On Julia Roberts’s birthday, revisit these 5 classic movies on OTT

As one of Hollywood’s finest actresses, Julia Roberts, turns 59 today we revisit some of her performances which remains etched in the minds of every rom-com lover. The actor who is best known for her romantic comedies has also portrayed more complex characters and diverted from her usual genre while choosing movies in her career. Her performances have earned her the Academy Award along with many other laurels. On her birthday, we revisit some of her finest performances and reveal which OTT platform you can catch them today.
Undoubtedly one of the most career defining performances by Julia Roberts is the rom-com, Pretty Woman. Directed by Garry Marshall and released in 1990, Roberts plays Vivian Ward, a free spirited woman who is hired by wealthy businessman Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) to accompany him to social events for a week. The narrative follows the two protagonists who come from world poles apart and yet falls in love. Streaming on JioHotstar
Another timeless rom-com of the late 90s is My Best Friend’s Wedding. When Julianne Potter (Roberts) realizes that she is in love with her best friend, Michael O’Neal (Dermot Mulroney) just as the news of his engagement reaches her, she tries her best to win him back. This journey ends up in making harsh revelations about love, trust, companionship and more. It also differentiated between wanting someone and being the right person for someone. Directed by P.J Hogan it stars Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Dermot Mulroney and Rupert Everett in lead roles. Streaming on SonyLiv
Roger Michell’s 1999 rom-com Notting Hill paired Julia Roberts with Hugh Grant. Roberts plays Anna Scott a successful American actress whose world revolves around the buzz of light, camera and action while Hugh Grant essays William Thacker, who leads a quiet life running a bookstore. While the two meet and fall in love, the movie portrays how their polar opposite worlds influence their relationship. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
One of the finest biographical dramas directed by Steven Soderbergh in 2000 has Julia Roberts in the lead role along with Albert Finney, Aaron Echjart, Peter Coyote and Marg Helgenberger in supporting roles. The film is based on the true story of a struggling single mother and lawyer Erin who chances upon contaminated water bringing illness to the townspeople and starts a fight against it to save the community and the environment against pollution. Her performance was much appreciated and earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2001. Streaming on SonyLiv
Another collaboration between Steven Soderbergh and Julia Roberts is the crime thriller or heist comedy Ocean’s Eleven. Starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia and Don Cheadle the movie released in 2001. Moving away from her usual rom-com genre, Julia steps into a pivotal role in this crime drama. Danny Ocean (George Clooney) assembles a team of specialists to rob three casinos in a single night to win back his ex-wife Tess Ocean (Roberts) who is now in love with a casino owner (Andy Garcia). The star-heavy ensemble cast and fine performances made Ocean’s Eleven a commercial success. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video