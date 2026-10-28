Julia Roberts turns 59: When a $20 dress in Pretty Woman made her conscious about her butt!

Julia Roberts offered an iconic moment in the fashion industry through the character of Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman. But the story behind her famous blue-and-white cut-out dress is far less glamorous than it looks. In fact, the dress was said to cost only $20. Its original colours were not those that we see now. There was also a specific reason why Julia Roberts had put on a jacket around her waist.
The outfit emerged when Vivian Ward, as acted by Julia Roberts, was hailed from Hollywood Boulevard by Edward Lewis, who was acted by Richard Gere. The outfit could not fail to catch anyone’s attention because of its distinctive design, which consisted of a white tank top and a blue skirt patterned with an aqua design joined together using a metallic ring.
However, that was not all about this costume. In a recent interview reflecting on her career, Julia admitted that she was insecure about her butt while making the film. This is the reason why she wore a jacket tied at the waist.
“I thought I had a big butt, and that's why I wore the jacket like that in the movie,” she recalled. She also had a rather amusing question about another detail: “And why I have a plastic chicken foot as my accessory, I don't know.”
Julia Roberts recalled that it actually was black and white. Later, the costume designer, Marilyn Vance, dyed the dress into a turquoise blue, water-patterned costume. The boots, on the other hand, were not nearly as enjoyable as the dress. As Julia Roberts herself admitted, the thigh-high leather boots were 'really uncomfortable.'
What pleased the actress most was how thoughtful the costume designer had been with her clothing. According to Julia, she did not feel comfortable with wearing overly revealing outfits. But the designer had been considerate of her emotions.