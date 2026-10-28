Julia Roberts turns 59: When a $20 dress in Pretty Woman made her conscious about her butt!

Julia Roberts offered an iconic moment in the fashion industry through the character of Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman. But the story behind her famous blue-and-white cut-out dress is far less glamorous than it looks. In fact, the dress was said to cost only $20. Its original colours were not those that we see now. There was also a specific reason why Julia Roberts had put on a jacket around her waist.

Julia Roberts reveals the surprising story behind her Pretty Woman dress

The outfit emerged when Vivian Ward, as acted by Julia Roberts, was hailed from Hollywood Boulevard by Edward Lewis, who was acted by Richard Gere. The outfit could not fail to catch anyone’s attention because of its distinctive design, which consisted of a white tank top and a blue skirt patterned with an aqua design joined together using a metallic ring.