Happy birthday, Julia Roberts! 5 films where she redefined the female lead

Julia Roberts plays Vivian Ward in this movie that has continues to be iconic even decades after its release. Pretty Woman subverted the traditional Hollywood trope of the "pretty" heroine when it cast Julia Roberts as a Hollywood sex worker.

Starring alongside Richard Gere who played the rich businessman Edward Lewis Vivian fell in love with, Julia's character was a powerful one. An unconventional love story, the film helped redefine rom-coms and what it means to be a heroine. Vivian is tough, undeterred and unapologetic.

The movie, which became the fourth highest-grossing film in 1990, continues to win hearts today. Julia Roberts delivered a powerful performance, and even bagged an Oscar nomination for it.