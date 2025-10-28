Happy birthday, Julia Roberts! 5 films where she redefined the female lead

Birthday girl Julia Roberts is the epitome of grace and talent. The Oscar winning actor has gifted us with a myriad characters, all ahead of its time. Her characters, defined by their grit and determination, are all dreamers. As an actor, she has redefined what it means to be a heroine and reclaim the narrative.
Julia Roberts plays Vivian Ward in this movie that has continues to be iconic even decades after its release. Pretty Woman subverted the traditional Hollywood trope of the "pretty" heroine when it cast Julia Roberts as a Hollywood sex worker.
Starring alongside Richard Gere who played the rich businessman Edward Lewis Vivian fell in love with, Julia's character was a powerful one. An unconventional love story, the film helped redefine rom-coms and what it means to be a heroine. Vivian is tough, undeterred and unapologetic.
The movie, which became the fourth highest-grossing film in 1990, continues to win hearts today. Julia Roberts delivered a powerful performance, and even bagged an Oscar nomination for it.
Julia Roberts' performance in and as the real-life Erin Brockovich won her the Best Actress Oscar in 2001. Erin is a single mother who is struggling to make ends meet. However, she is persuasive, determined and does not let go unless she has gotten her way.
When Erin Brockovich finds herself working in a law firm and comes across a case of water contamination that has lead to several death and diseases, by the energy corporation, Pacific Gas and Electric.
Julia Roberts' performance as the unfiltered and unforgiving Erin Brockovich is one for the ages, and has been an example of her wide range and versatility as an actor. Erin fought tooth and nail to deliver justice to the innocent, no matter the obstacles.
Erin did not look like the glamorous heroine Hollywood has always advocated for, but she was indeed a hero in the truest sense.
If one has to rank the top 10 romantic comedies of the 1990s, Notting Hill will definitely be there on the list. Julia Roberts played Anna Scott in this film, and American movie star who falls in love with a bookshop owner, William Thacker, played by High Grant, in London's Notting Hill.
A beautifully mad film, Julia Roberts' Anna is different from the typical rom-com heroine, who is often vying for the hero's validation. However, Anna and William share a love that is organic, delicate and forgiving.
In Notting Hill, Julia Roberts has showed that it is fine to be vulnerable when in love, even if you are a world-renowned actor and the world is waiting for you to make a mistake.
In the world of rom-com, where the hero makes the grand gesture and declares love, Anna Scott gave us an honest and unfiltered confession when she told William, "I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love me". And it has been iconic since!
Julia Roberts' Julianne Potter would have been a villain in any other romantic movie. A successful food critic, Julianne goes on a spiral when she hears that her best friend, Michael O'Neal, played by Dermot Mulroney, is engaged to be married. At this moment, she realises that she is actually in love with Michael and thus begins her journey to sabotage his wedding.
Things take a surprising turn when Michael's fiancé, Kimberley Wallace (Cameron Diaz) asks Julianne to be the maid of honour.
Julianne is not successful in her quest, and contrary to how rom-coms usually end, the heroine did not really get her fairy-tale ending despite what many would have believed. Instead, she got a reality check.
Julia Roberts' character in My Best Friend’s Wedding is a reversal of every traditional rom-com trope. The female lead is often unlikeable and deeply flawed. This is one of Julia's most memorable characters that have stood out and dared to go against the mainstream.
This film is about a woman on a journey to find her own true self and discover what it is that she really wants for herself.
With Eat Pray Love, Julia Roberts gave us an unique story. She played Elizabeth "Liz" Gilbert, who leaves her job and undertakes an year-long journey to Italy, India and Bali after her world turns into a mess after following divorce.
On this journey, Liz finds herself and quite unexpectedly, meets the love of her life. A story of true self-exploration, Julia's character is an important milestone in women-centric stories. Liz is not defined by anybody or anything but her choices and the need to rediscover her own self
Julia Roberts delivers an outstanding performance in this one-of-a-kind movie that puts the female selfhood in the driving seat.