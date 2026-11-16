Recycle chic! Kate Middleton rewears her Wimbledon dress for a Mumbai metro ride

Ujjainee Roy
After playing gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar, Kate joined Prince William on Mumbai’s Aqua Line Metro toward BKC, proving royal style can be both elevated and practical.
Kate rewore her bespoke crepe V-neck dress by Roksanda, a striking piece royal watchers first spotted on her at Wimbledon in 2025.
Roksanda's 'Miral' dress in Marine priced at £1,295 is made from contrasting crepe panels in hues of blue.
The Princess carried a handbag from a sustainable collaboration between British label DeMellier London and SurpRice, highlighting innovative rice-based materials.
Kate, who loves recycling her wardrobe, brought back statement blue earrings by Indian heritage label Amrapali for the new look. She wore this exact pair of drop earrings during her 2016 royal tour of India.