Skip the traditional veil: 4 alternative head coverings to explore in 2026

DEBOLINA ROY
Tulle or organza veils
Tulle and Organza veils with bootis, pearls and family mottos add a beautiful modern and elegant touch. They can be attached to the crown with minimal pinning to keep your hairstyle visible.
Phulkari dupattas
Modern day Phulkari Dupattas have been created using pretty silk thread patterns on fine organza or chiffon fabrics. They can be loosely tied around the head for a splash of colour.
Scalloped lace drapes
Inspired by the timeless elegance of Europe, net or mantilla lace veils come with beautifully detailed scalloped trims. They flow beautifully around the head with no gathering.
Floral net dupattas
Dupattas made from sheer net with handmade dimensional flowers, butterflies and beads make a fun addition to simple lehenga cholis. It will drape beautifully as you walk down the aisle.