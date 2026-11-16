Skip the traditional veil: 4 alternative head coverings to explore in 2026

DEBOLINA ROY

Tulle or organza veils

Tulle and Organza veils with bootis, pearls and family mottos add a beautiful modern and elegant touch. They can be attached to the crown with minimal pinning to keep your hairstyle visible.

Phulkari dupattas

Modern day Phulkari Dupattas have been created using pretty silk thread patterns on fine organza or chiffon fabrics. They can be loosely tied around the head for a splash of colour.

Scalloped lace drapes

Inspired by the timeless elegance of Europe, net or mantilla lace veils come with beautifully detailed scalloped trims. They flow beautifully around the head with no gathering.

Floral net dupattas

Dupattas made from sheer net with handmade dimensional flowers, butterflies and beads make a fun addition to simple lehenga cholis. It will drape beautifully as you walk down the aisle.

5 unique churas 2026 brides are choosing over traditional red churas

Click here