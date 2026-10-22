5 unique churas 2026 brides are choosing over traditional red churas

DEBOLINA ROY
Pastel chura
The pastel wedding chura in peach, mint green, and blush pink is becoming popular because of its classy and elegant look. These beautiful pieces of jewellery are ideal to wear with light-coloured lehengas and are perfect for daytime events and weddings.
Customised name chura
Personalised churis marked with the bride's name, partner's initials or wedding date make the look more special. They combine traditional styling with sentimental value.
White chura
The colour brings elegance through subtle embellishments. These white bangles work beautifully with both intricately embroidered lehengas and very simple dresses.
Floral chura
Floral bridal churas have a fresh, romantic appeal because the flower patterns are great when paired with outfits in soft colours and nature-inspired accessories.
Multi-colour chura
Multi-colour churas attract fashion-conscious brides who are looking for a royal look. With a combination of colours such as pink, peach, green, and gold, these churas are able to complement several types of bridal wear while adding a fun twist to the traditional red bangles.