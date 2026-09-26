5 ways to beat sweaty makeup this pandal-hopping season

Every Puja season, the same story plays out. You spend an hour perfecting your look, step out in your best ensemble, and by the third pandal your foundation is sliding, your kajal has migrated south, and your highlighter has turned into a shiny sheen you didn't ask for.

Pandal hopping means hours of walking, crowds, and sticky weather. Your makeup needs a game plan. Here are five ways to keep your face fresh from Shashthi to Dashami.