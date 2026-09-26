5 ways to beat sweaty makeup this pandal-hopping season

Atreyee Poddar
Every Puja season, the same story plays out. You spend an hour perfecting your look, step out in your best ensemble, and by the third pandal your foundation is sliding, your kajal has migrated south, and your highlighter has turned into a shiny sheen you didn't ask for.
Pandal hopping means hours of walking, crowds, and sticky weather. Your makeup needs a game plan. Here are five ways to keep your face fresh from Shashthi to Dashami.
Start with a sweat-proof base
If you want your makeup to look great, prep your skin well. Use a light gel-based moisturiser, then follow with a mattifying or pore-filling primer. Want a pro trick? Rub an ice cube over your face for a minute before you begin.
Ditch the full-coverage face
Choose a skin tint or a thin layer of foundation, and only use concealer as needed. Lighter layers do not cake or streak, and they break down gently.
Layer smartly, then lock it in
Cream products, such as blush and bronzer, should be applied first, followed by a setting spray and a light dusting of translucent powder. Spray, let it dry, and then spray again for additional durability.
Go waterproof and smudge-proof
This is the moment for your waterproof kajal, liner, and mascara. One selfie away from remorse is a smudged eye look in the middle of a crowd. Instead of using creamy bullets on your lips, try matte liquid lipstick or a lip stain that rolls and lasts through phuchka.