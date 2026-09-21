⁠⁠6 easy festive makeup trends that last all night

Dharitri Ganguly
The classic velvet-matte red lip
This is a festive staple that requires minimal touch-ups. Line and fill your lips with a waterproof lip liner before applying a transfer-proof liquid matte lipstick. After application blot it with a tissue, dust with translucent powder through a thin tissue layer, and apply a final light coat.
Metallic foil lids
Metallic golds, bronzes, and coppers on eyelids capture ambient light effortlessly. Use a cream eyeshadow or waterproof glitter glue base before pressing foil/glitter pigments onto the centre of the lid. This prevents fallout and creasing.
Glass-skin base with cream blush
This method achieves a radiant, lit-from-within glow that doesn't melt away. Layer a long-wearing cream blush underneath a light dusting of translucent setting powder, then sweep a tiny amount of powder blush over the top to lock in the pigment.
A smudged reverse cat-eye
This method focuses intensity on the lower lash line for an edgy, festive siren-eye look. Set gel or pencil eyeliner with a matching powder eyeshadow using a flat, angled brush. Finish with waterproof mascara on lower lashes to prevent yourself from getting raccoon eyes.
Embellished graphic liner
Adding tiny rhinestones or pearl accents near the inner corners or outer wings elevates simple makeup instantly. Secure embellishments using latex-free lash glue. Apply a tiny dot of glue with a toothpick, wait 10 seconds until tacky, then press the gem down.
Monochromatic berry glam
This glam look is created using deep berry, plum, or rose tones across eyes, cheeks, and lips to create a cohesive look. Use a multi-use stain as the initial wash of colour on cheeks and lips, layering powder formulas over top for sweatproof wear.
Don't forget to finish every look with a strong-hold, film-forming setting spray. Spray in an "X" and "T" motion, let it dry naturally, and lightly press it into the skin with a damp beauty sponge.