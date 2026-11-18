Sanghamitra Chatterjee
Dal paratha: Whisk the leftover dal until smooth, then add whole wheat flour, finely chopped onion, green chilli, coriander, cumin and a pinch of ajwain. Knead into a soft, pliable dough, adding flour as needed. Roll into discs and cook on a hot tawa with a little ghee or oil.
Dal pakora: For a crisp tea-time snack, combine thick leftover dal with besan, a spoonful of rice flour, chopped onion, green chillies, coriander and a pinch of turmeric. Drop small portions into hot oil and fry until golden. Serve immediately with tamarind or green chutney.
Dal soup: Heat butter or oil in a pan and sauté garlic, ginger and chopped vegetables. Pour in some vegetable stock and bring it to a gentle boil. Add the leftover dal, stir well and let the mixture simmer for a few minutes until the vegetables are tender and the soup reaches your preferred consistency.
Dal chilla: Blend leftover dal and mix with besan or rice flour until it reaches a pourable consistency. Add grated carrot, chopped onion, coriander, ginger, green chilli and cumin. Spread a ladleful on a lightly greased hot pan, cook until the edges crisp, then flip.
Dal rice: Heat ghee, crackle cumin, then sauté garlic, onion, green chilli and seasonal vegetables. Stir in the dal and cooked rice, adding water only if needed. Finish with garam masala, lemon juice and coriander for a quick, comforting one-pot lunch.
5 delectable dishes that you can make with leftover rice