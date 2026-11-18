Sanghamitra Chatterjee
Custard Apple: With its distinctive knobbly green exterior and soft, creamy flesh, custard apple is one of winter's more indulgent seasonal fruits. Also known as sitaphal, it has a naturally sweet flavour and a grainy texture that makes it particularly enjoyable when eaten chilled.
Kinnow: A winter staple in northern India, kinnow is a citrus fruit that resembles a mandarin orange but is generally juicier and tangier. Its bright orange skin and refreshing flavour make it a popular choice for fresh juices and fruit bowls.
Indian jujube (ber): These small, round or oval fruits turn from green to yellowish or reddish-brown as they ripen. Depending on the variety, they can taste sweet, tangy or slightly tart.
Pear: Crisp, mildly sweet and wonderfully refreshing, pears are another winter fruit that often gets overshadowed by more popular seasonal produce. Their high water content makes them particularly hydrating, while their dietary fibre supports digestion and gut health.
Amla: Small, green and distinctly sour, amla is one of India's most nutrient-rich seasonal fruits. Traditionally used in Indian kitchens and home remedies to boost immunity and soothe coughs or colds, amla is consumed in several forms.
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