DEBOLINA ROY
Seal window and door drafts
Make sure you are sealing the gaps around your windows and outside doors. Check that there are no drafts by using your hand or a stick of incense. Seal any gaps with cheap caulking or weather stripping.
Upgrade your bedding
Use flannelette instead of percale sheets and use a heavy blanket under your duvet. Add an electric blanket to make your bed nice and warm.
Reverse your ceiling fan direction
Set your ceiling fan to turn in the opposite direction, that is, clockwise in the colder months. The fan will pull the warm air down from the ceiling and circulate it evenly through the room.
Cover windows
The glass panes on your windows can get very cold at night. Move your bed away from the windows. Cover your windows with drapes on top of your blinds.
Insulate floors & bundle up
Some traditional ways of keeping your bedroom warm without a heater are to place a faux sheepskin rug over your cold wood floor, wear thick socks, a knitted hat and a hot water bottle.