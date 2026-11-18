DEBOLINA ROY
Waterproof before outings
Before you go out on your first winter adventure, waterproof them using a leather-specific product. This will give them added protection. Reapply every few weeks or after a good clean. Test first on a small area.
Wipe off the dirt
When you get back in from being out in the rain, wipe with a damp cloth. Make sure you clean around the stitching, seams and creases. This will stop road salt and mud from getting into the leather and making it go soft.
Air-dry the heat
Allow them to air dry at room temperature. Avoid using any heat sources like radiators, as this can cause the leather to become brittle and crack. Stuff them with newspaper or shoe trees to soak up any remaining moisture.
Nourish it regularly
Once they have been fully cleaned and dried, apply a penetrating polish/conditioner to help them stay supple and shiny. This will allow you to condition them every 2-3 weeks if worn regularly or monthly if worn occasionally.