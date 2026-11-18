Subhadrika Sen
Wash a bowl of sheem (flat beans), remove the strings and cut them into small pieces.
Boil the cut pieces in salt water and drain it dry. You can also steam it to retain flavour.
In a pan, roast garlic cloves and green chilli. This lends the spicy, pungent and smokey flavour to the dish.
Mash the boiled flat beans in a bowl. Add roasted garlic and chillies. Add with chopped onion and salt. You can use your hands or a potato masher to mix it well.
Pour raw mustard oil and give it another good mix. Garnish with coriander leaves and Sheem Bhorta is ready to be served with hot rice.
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