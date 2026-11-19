Pratyusha
Plan your route in advance
Map out your destination, preferred route and possible alternative roads. Check for tolls, road closures and construction so you can avoid unnecessary delays.
Get your vehicle checked
Inspect the tyres, brakes, engine oil, coolant, headlights and wipers before leaving. Make sure your spare tyre and basic emergency tools are in working condition.
Pack smart
Carry comfortable clothes, toiletries, medicines, chargers, a power bank and important documents. Keep frequently needed items within easy reach rather than burying them under luggage
Carry snacks and water
Pack drinking water, fruits, sandwiches and easy-to-eat snacks for the journey. Plan meal breaks at reliable restaurants or roadside stops instead of depending entirely on last-minute options.
Download offline maps
Mobile network coverage can be unreliable on certain routes. Download offline maps, save important locations and keep a charging cable or car charger handy.
Keep an emergency kit ready
Carry a first-aid kit, torch, warning triangle, tyre inflator, jumper cables and emergency contact numbers. Keep some cash handy in case digital payment options are unavailable.
A 5-point checklist for bringing your woolen clothes out in winter.