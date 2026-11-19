Pratyusha
Gather your ingredients
You will need 2 cups long-grain parboiled rice, 4 ripe tomatoes, 2 red bell peppers, 1 Scotch bonnet, 2 onions, 2 tablespoons tomato paste, vegetable oil, chicken stock, curry powder, dried thyme, bay leaves and salt. Add seasoning cubes if desired.
Prepare the pepper blend
Blend the tomatoes, red bell peppers, and one onion into a smooth mixture. Pour into a saucepan and simmer until some of the excess water evaporates. This concentrated blend gives Jollof its signature colour and flavour.
Cook the tomato stew
Heat vegetable oil in a large pot and sauté the remaining sliced onion. Add tomato paste and fry for a few minutes before adding the pepper blend. Season with curry powder, thyme, bay leaves and salt. Cook until the mixture thickens and the oil begins to separate.
Add the rice and stock
Rinse the parboiled rice until the water runs mostly clear and drain. Stir it into the tomato stew, then add hot chicken stock until the liquid is just about level with the rice. Cover tightly and cook on low heat until the grains are tender, adding a little stock if needed.
Let it steam and serve
Once the rice is cooked, let it steam on very low heat for a few more minutes. For the traditional smoky flavour, allow a slight crust to form at the bottom without letting it burn excessively. Serve with fried plantains, grilled chicken or salad.
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