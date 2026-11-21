Pratyusha
The black Vanga wedding dress – Sweden
A striking departure from the white bridal gown, the traditional Vanga dress is made of black taffeta and belongs to Swedish folk wedding attire. Its dark colour and formal silhouette offer a glimpse of older European bridal traditions.
The buckskin wedding dress – Southern Cheyenne, USA
Made from buckskin and decorated with intricate beadwork, this traditional bridal garment reflects the craftsmanship and cultural heritage of the Southern Cheyenne people. Its natural material and detailed patterns make it very different from conventional Western wedding gowns.
The Gelina bridal look – Bulgaria
In the village of Ribnovo, Pomak brides take part in a centuries-old wedding ritual in which their faces are covered with thick white makeup and decorated with colourful sequins. The look is completed with traditional clothing and forms part of a three-day wedding celebration.
The Deel – Mongolia
The deel is a long, robe-like traditional garment with a high collar, overlapping front and sash. Bridal versions can feature rich silk fabrics, intricate embroidery and ornate headpieces, creating a regal alternative to the conventional wedding dress.
Ditch the traditional veil - 4 alternative head covering to explore in 2026