Sanghamitra Chatterjee
Mackinac Island, USA: Located in Lake Huron, Mackinac Island has prohibited most motor vehicles since 1898. Even golf carts are prohibited on the island's streets. Residents and tourists get around on bicycles, on foot and in horse-drawn carriages, giving the island a distinctive old-world atmosphere.
Hydra, Greece: The Greek island of Hydra has no conventional cars or motorbikes on its streets. Its hilly lanes are navigated on foot, by donkeys and mules, or using boats to reach different parts of the island.
Zermatt, Switzerland: Visitors park their cars in Täsch and take a train to Zermatt, where only electric vehicles are permitted. Nestled beneath the Matterhorn, the village restricts conventional cars to preserve its pristine mountain environment. Electric taxis, horse-drawn carriages and bicycles serve as the primary modes of transport within the village.
Venice, Italy: Venice is famous for its canals, gondolas and narrow pedestrian lanes. Cars are prohibited in the historic city centre, where residents and visitors travel on foot or use boats and water taxis.
Matheran, India: Nestled in the Sahyadri hills of Maharashtra, Matheran is one of India's few automobile-free hill stations. Conventional vehicles are prohibited to preserve its natural environment. Visitors explore the hill town on foot, horseback or hand-pulled rickshaws.
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