Dharitri Ganguly
Layered, warm lighting
Swap cool white bulbs for warm tones, available at different price ranges, and combine table lamps, floor lamps, or soft ambient light instead of relying only on harsh overhead fixtures.
Earthy colour base
Anchor walls and larger surfaces in creamy whites, beige, taupe, or soft browns rather than stark white or cool gray. Try the 60-30-10 rule—60% neutral base, 30% warm secondary tones or wood, and 10% subtle accents like olive, rust, or terracotta.
Fuzzy weaves
Add softness without visual clutter using wool, linen, cotton, bouclé, or woven throws and rugs. Place rugs or dhurries over cool tile or stone floors where you walk or sit in the evening.
Warm, natural wood
Add warm wooden accents to your room. Source some natural wood pieces of furniture, like a coffee table, a rocking chair or a long wooden lamp shade adds a minimal warmth to your room.
Intentional, uncluttered surfaces
Keep open surfaces calm with a few meaningful pieces (like a ceramic bowl, book, or candle) and tuck everyday clutter into woven baskets.