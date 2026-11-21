DEBOLINA ROY
Prepare the biscuit base
Crush 200g of the digestive biscuits in a food processor to make fine crumbs. Mix with 100g melted butter. Press this mixture into a greased and lined tin. Put into fridge for 15 minutes.
Cook the caramel layer
Put 100g of butter, 200g sweetened condensed milk and a pinch of salt in a pan on a very low heat. Stir the mixture frequently until it turns golden brown.
Layer the caramel
Remove the pan from the heat and allow to cool slightly. When it has cooled slightly, pour over the cooled biscuit mix. Level the top with the help of a spatula.
Melt and pour the chocolate
Melt 150-200g dark chocolate along with some cream or butter using a double boiler method. Spoon the shiny chocolate mix over the caramel layer of Bhagsu cake.
Chill and slice
Add chopped nuts, desiccated coconut or chocolate shavings on top of the wet chocolate. Refrigerate the cake for approximately 3 hours. Then cut into squares and serve.