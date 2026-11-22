Pratyusha
The necktie
The modern necktie is believed to have evolved from the scarves worn by Croatian soldiers in the 17th century. These cloth pieces were used to secure the collars of their uniforms. French fashion later popularised the style, turning it into a formal menswear staple.
The safety pin
The safety pin was invented by Walter Hunt and patented in 1849. It was designed to fasten pieces of fabric securely while protecting the wearer from its sharp point. It eventually became a fashion statement, particularly in punk culture, where it was worn as jewellery and even used as a piercing accessory.
The brooch
Long before brooches became decorative jewellery, their ancient predecessors, called fibulae, were used to fasten garments. These metal clasps often featured elaborate designs, combining practical fastening mechanisms with personal adornment.
Cufflinks
Cufflinks were created to hold shirt cuffs together when ordinary buttons were not used. Linked pairs of buttons became popular as shirt styles evolved, and jewellers began making them in gold, silver, enamel and other decorative materials.
4 ways to style a vintage brooch